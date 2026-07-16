Messi moves ahead of Mbappe after semifinal masterclass, Golden Boot duel takes another twist
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered breathtaking goals, stunning upsets and unforgettable drama. But perhaps no individual storyline has been more captivating than the battle between Messi and Kylian Mbappe for the tournament's top-scorer award.
That race took another twist on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi did not score in Argentina's dramatic 2-1 World Cup semifinal victory over England. Yet he still emerged as the biggest winner in the race for the Golden Boot.
Messi produced two sublime assists to inspire Argentina's comeback, reminding the world that even when he is not finding the net, he remains football's ultimate playmaker. Aged 39 years and 21 days, Messi became the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup semi-final.
He set up Enzo Fernandez for the 85th-minute equaliser before delivering a pinpoint cross for Lautaro Martínez's stoppage-time winner, sealing Argentina's place in the final.
Those two assists were enough to propel Messi back to the top of the Golden Boot standings despite his goal tally remaining unchanged at eight.
Messi and Mbappe are now level as the tournament's joint-leading scorers with eight goals each. However, FIFA's Golden Boot rules use assists as the first tiebreaker, giving the Argentine captain the edge after his latest masterclass.
It is another chapter in what has become one of the defining rivalries of this World Cup.
Throughout the tournament, the lead has repeatedly changed hands. Messi would produce a spectacular performance, only for Mbappe to respond in the next round. Their duel has added another layer of intrigue to an already unforgettable tournament.
Now, with only two matches remaining, Messi holds the advantage—but the race is far from over.
Argentina will face Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, giving Messi one last chance to add to his tally. Mbappe, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to respond when France take on England in the third-place play-off.
The Golden Boot remains firmly up for grabs.
Should the two superstars finish level on both goals and assists, the award will be decided by minutes played. Here, Mbappe has the upper hand. The French forward has played 666 minutes, compared with Messi's 712, meaning Mbappe would claim the Golden Boot if they finish tied on both goals and assists.
Yet numbers alone cannot capture Messi's influence.
Against England, he dictated Argentina's attack with the authority of a conductor leading an orchestra. His defence-splitting pass unlocked England for the equaliser, and his inch-perfect delivery created the winning goal. They were assists that reflected the vision and creativity that have defined his career.
Mbappe, however, has been here before. After winning the Golden Boot in Qatar four years ago, he needs just one more inspired performance to reclaim football's most coveted individual scoring prize.
And after nearly a month of football, the duel between Messi and Mbappe remains every bit as compelling as the race for the World Cup itself.