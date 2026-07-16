Messi moves ahead of Mbappe after semifinal masterclass, Golden Boot duel takes another twist

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered breathtaking goals, stunning upsets and unforgettable drama. But perhaps no individual storyline has been more captivating than the battle between Messi and Kylian Mbappe for the tournament's top-scorer award.

That race took another twist on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi did not score in Argentina's dramatic 2-1 World Cup semifinal victory over England. Yet he still emerged as the biggest winner in the race for the Golden Boot.

Messi produced two sublime assists to inspire Argentina's comeback, reminding the world that even when he is not finding the net, he remains football's ultimate playmaker. Aged 39 years and 21 days, Messi became the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup semi-final.

He set up Enzo Fernandez for the 85th-minute equaliser before delivering a pinpoint cross for Lautaro Martínez's stoppage-time winner, sealing Argentina's place in the final.

Those two assists were enough to propel Messi back to the top of the Golden Boot standings despite his goal tally remaining unchanged at eight.