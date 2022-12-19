Fans go wild on DU campus as Argentina win World Cup

As soon as the Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty confirming the sports world’s most coveted golden trophy goes to legend Messi’s Argentina, thousands of supporters went bonkers in Dhaka University’s TSC area.

Firecrackers, sounds of whistles and vuvuzela, honking of motorbike and car horns created a pandemonium in the area soon after the end of the game. The celebration began immediately after the match as the most of the supporters didn’t even wait for the presentation ceremony, others were glued to the television screen to see the game’s arguably greatest player Messi lifts the cup.

Thousands of fans--mostly donning Argentina jerseys -- were dancing, cheering, singing and some even crying. The deafening noise created in the area testifies the long wait of Argentina fans are just over after a nerve-racking 120 minutes of play followed by penalty shootout.

“I’ve been waiting for Argentina to win this cup since the heartbreak of 2002. That was the first World Cup I saw. I was an eight-year-old back then. My heart was broken when favourite Argentina were out of that World Cup. I don’t know what can be the most befitting way of celebrating this success,” said Mostafa Mohammad Tahan, a former DU student who came to TSC to watch the grand final with friends.

The wait for Swapan Mia, who has been selling tea in TSC area for 36 years, was longer.