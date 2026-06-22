Argentina have no weaknesses: Austria coach

Coach Ralf Rangnick warned his Austria team on Sunday that World Cup holders Argentina are "more than just Messi", saying: "They have no weaknesses."

Lionel Messi has 16 World Cup goals in total and needs one more to become the outright all-time top-scorer in the tournament's history when the two sides meet in Texas on Monday.

Asked at the pre-match press conference about Argentina's strengths and weaknesses, Rangnick replied: "Let's talk about the weaknesses -- there are none, nothing that we were able to observe."