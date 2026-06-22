Argentina have no weaknesses: Austria coach
Coach Ralf Rangnick warned his Austria team on Sunday that World Cup holders Argentina are "more than just Messi", saying: "They have no weaknesses."
Lionel Messi has 16 World Cup goals in total and needs one more to become the outright all-time top-scorer in the tournament's history when the two sides meet in Texas on Monday.
Asked at the pre-match press conference about Argentina's strengths and weaknesses, Rangnick replied: "Let's talk about the weaknesses -- there are none, nothing that we were able to observe."
The 67-year-old German, a former Manchester United coach, waxed lyrical about Argentina's "outstanding players", their pace, tactical flexibility and the depth of their squad.
"We need to be very strong tactically, but we also need to be very courageous, and we need to bring a lot of energy, we need to bring our A-game tomorrow," said the experienced Rangnick, who has been credited with reviving Austria's fortunes since taking over in 2022.
"We maybe need to show the best performance that my team has ever done under me."
The 38-year-old Messi scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria to launch Argentina's World Cup defence.
Austria also started with a win in North America, beating debutants Jordan 3-1.
The victories put both within reach of the knockout rounds, and with Messi on the cusp of another landmark, all eyes will be on the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time.
But Rangnick said it would be a mistake only to focus on Messi.
"In every single position they are outstanding," he said, adding: "I already said that Argentina is more than just Messi."
For all that praise, Rangnick said his unfancied team can pull off a shock under the roof of the Dallas Cowboys' stadium.
"Tomorrow we will play against all odds," he said.
"And against all odds, that means that we might cause some surprise tomorrow.
"It might be a draw, or even a victory for us. Everything is possible.
"We have grit and courage, and we can decide the match in our favour."