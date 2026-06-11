When the World Cup meets economics

Wrexham is a small town in Wales. Once known for its markets, mining industry, and brewing tradition, the town underwent a remarkable transformation after Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the struggling football club Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million in 2021.

The new owners quickly produced a documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, centered on both the club and the town. When the series began airing in 2022, things started changing rapidly.

Millions of viewers around the world became captivated by Wrexham’s story. They were not merely watching the rise of a football club; they were introduced to the town’s residents, local businesses, passionate supporters, and the life of an entire community.

Before long, Wrexham emerged as a tourist destination, generating tangible benefits for the local economy. Today, the football club has evolved into an international brand.

Researchers continue to examine this phenomenon. Their focus is on how football can transform the economy of an entire town. The transformation has become known as the “Rob and Ryan Effect.”