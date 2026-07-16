Messi not done yet after inspiring Argentina to World Cup final

Lionel Messi has already won the World Cup, but the Argentina captain added another chapter to his astonishing career on Wednesday, inspiring his team to victory in their semi-final against England.

The defending champions were up against it, trailing to Anthony Gordon's goal until the 85th minute in Atlanta before Messi worked his magic.

This time the tournament's all-time leading marksman did not score. But he teed up Enzo Fernandez for the equaliser and delivered the cross for Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner, sealing a 2-1 victory.

"These are special feelings. I think the squad could feel it and this was a game the Argentine people really wanted to win, and so did we," Messi, 39, said after facing England for the first time in his career.