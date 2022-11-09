Veteran Modric spearheads Croatia World Cup campaign

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named his World Cup squad on Wednesday, with the 2018 runners up led by veteran captain Luka Modric.

Dalic guided the side to the final four years ago, where they lost to France, a historic achievement for a country of 3.9 million people.

"We are optimists with a reason but have to be realistic," Dalic told reporters presenting his 26-man squad.

"We'll go step by step, we are rather self-confident after the Nations League matches," added the 56-year-old.

In September, they secured their place in the last four of the Nations League.

"There is no pressure, no big euphoria. The first game will be the most important," Dalic said.

"Now we think (on how) to pass the group first," he added.