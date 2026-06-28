DR Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1, reach World Cup knockouts

Yoane Wissa netted twice as the Democratic Republic of Congo booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage with a comeback 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Group K on Saturday, to set up a round of 32 meeting with England.

DR Congo, making their World Cup return after a 52-year absence, came into the final round of the group stage knowing a win would see them advance, but looked in trouble when Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov put his side ahead in the 10th minute.