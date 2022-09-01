Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG beat Toulouse 3-0

Goals from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain stay top of the Ligue 1 table with a 3-0 victory at Toulouse on Wednesday.

Christophe Galtier's reigning champions were never seriously threatened by their newly-promoted opponents and remain above Lens and Marseille on goal difference.

The fearsome front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have now scored 18 times between them already this term.

"'MMN'? We can only be satisfied with their performances," said PSG coach Galtier.