Yamal pearl seals Barcelona La Liga title triumph at Espanyol

A stunning Lamine Yamal strike helped crown Barcelona La Liga champions with a 2-0 win at local rivals Espanyol on Thursday, with victory ensuring Real Madrid cannot catch them at the top of the table.

Yamal's effort and Fermin Lopez's goal took Hansi Flick's side seven points clear of Los Blancos with two matches remaining, to clinch Barcelona's 28th title and complete a superb domestic treble.

Only the Champions League escaped an exciting young Barca side this season, as they won the league for the second time in six years, at Espanyol's ground again just as in 2023.

Back then, celebrating Barca players were chased from the field by angry home supporters but this time Espanyol turned on the sprinklers to soak the jubilant visitors, who headed down the tunnel quickly.

Yamal opened the scoring after 53 minutes of a tense derby clash with a brilliant curling effort, before Lopez added another in the 95th minute to secure victory.

"It's time to celebrate," said Barca coach Flick, who said he would demand even more from his team next season.