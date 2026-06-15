10 highest paid footballers of World Cup 2026

Many things are happening for the first time in this year’s FIFA World Cup. For the first time in the tournament’s 96-year history, 48 teams are participating. It is also the first time the World Cup is being jointly hosted by three countries—the United States, Canada, and Mexico. A record number of matches will be played across 16 cities.

Ticket prices have also reached new heights. FIFA recently set the maximum price for the World Cup final on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at $32,970. This price is three times higher than April’s price and nearly 20 times more than the 2022 Qatar World Cup final ticket.

Another special feature of the 2026 World Cup is that, for the first time, two billionaire footballers are participating—Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is leading Portugal, while the 38-year-old Lionel Messi is leading defending champions Argentina in their title defense.

The world-famous Forbes magazine has published a list of the highest-paid footballers participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The list is based on players’ earnings over the past 12 months. Let’s see who are on the list: