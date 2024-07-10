Euro 2024: Yamal comes of age with record-breaking goal to fire Spain into final

Lamine Yamal has dazzled at Euro 2024 but it was on Tuesday in Munich he came of age with a sensational strike against France to fire Spain into the final with a 2-1 victory.

After France started well and took the lead through Randal Kolo Muani, the 16-year-old produced a bolt from the blue to stun Les Bleus, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the tournament's history.

Yamal's dramatic intervention after 21 minutes rocked Didier Deschamps' side and Dani Olmo fired home the decisive second four minutes later.

The Barcelona winger created goals for team-mates in the wins over Croatia, Georgia and Germany but had not managed to find the net himself until now.