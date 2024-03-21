Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil: Court

Brazil does not extradite its nationals, however, and Italy asked that Robinho be made to serve his sentence in his home country instead.

The footballer, who protests his innocence, told Brazilian network TV Record in an interview broadcast Sunday the sex had been “consensual.”

“I never denied it (the encounter). I could have denied it because my DNA was not there, but I’m not a liar.”

He also accused the Italian justice system of “racism.”

According to the complaint, Robinho and his co-accused had made the young woman drink “to the point of rendering her unconscious and unable to resist” and then had “sexual relations several times in a row” with her.

In March 2021, the Milan court published its reasoning for upholding the original conviction, saying Robinho had acted with “special contempt for the victim, who was brutally humiliated.”

Robinho’s case and that of former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves have sparked criticism over the failure of football authorities in Brazil to condemn violence against women.

In February, former Brazil international full-back Alves, 40, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for raping a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.