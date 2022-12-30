Who is saying what after Brazilian football legend Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82:

“Before Pele, ‘10’ was just a number. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment.”

-- Brazilian compatriot and current star Neymar.

“My friend of so many victories, titles and shared stories. He leaves an eternal, unforgettable legacy. The person who stopped the world several times.”

-- Mario Zagallo, 91, a Brazil teammate in the 1958 and 1962 World Cup-winning teams.