Ancelotti under question as Real Madrid face Alaves

Carlo Ancelotti and his faltering Real Madrid side are under the microscope ahead of their visit to Alaves on Sunday, fighting to break out of a slump and stay in the La Liga title race.

Los Blancos are four points behind leaders Barcelona, who visit Leganes on Saturday, and need to bounce back from their 3-0 thrashing by Arsenal on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Madrid host Arsenal on Wednesday in the second leg of that tie, in which they insist they can come back, but by focussing on that they would be at risk of slipping up in Vitoria.

Alaves, 17th, are fighting for La Liga survival and despite Madrid's status as Spanish and European champions, will believe they can get at Ancelotti's fragile side.

They have let in 11 goals in the last four games and have suffered two consecutive defeats, by Arsenal and last weekend in La Liga against Valencia.