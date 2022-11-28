Mexican boxer Alvarez issues threat to Messi

“He should ask to God that I don’t find him!” Alvarez added in another Tweet accompanied by two fist emojis, an enraged red face and a flame.
The Argentina team did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Alvarez’s statement.
Messi, who at 35 is playing in his fifth World Cup, scored in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as the South American giants got back on track after suffering a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game.
Mexico must win their final Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have any chance of reaching the last 16. Argentina must beat Poland to be sure of a place in the knockout stages, though a draw would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also draw.