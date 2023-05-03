BSPA revokes Salahuddin's honorary membership

A BSPA press release signed by its general secretary MD Samon Hossain informed the organisation that it took the decision in an urgent executive meeting.

On Tuesday, Salahuddin, one of the legendary footballers in country’s history created a stir among the journalists and the countrymen with his derogatory comments regarding the journalists.

Before starting a press conference in front of the microphones he was heard saying to his BFF colleagues "If journalists want to enter here [BFF] they have to provide the photos of their fathers. The condition is they have to send a photo of their father wearing shoes. All right? It is mandatory. They have to have a photo of their father wearing shoes."