BSPA revokes Salahuddin's honorary membership

Bangladesh Sports Press Association, the oldest organisation of the sports writers in the country has revoked the honorary membership of Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Salahuddin citing his inappropriate and distasteful comment.
A BSPA press release signed by its general secretary MD Samon Hossain informed the organisation that it took the decision in an urgent executive meeting.
On Tuesday, Salahuddin, one of the legendary footballers in country’s history created a stir among the journalists and the countrymen with his derogatory comments regarding the journalists.
Before starting a press conference in front of the microphones he was heard saying to his BFF colleagues "If journalists want to enter here [BFF] they have to provide the photos of their fathers. The condition is they have to send a photo of their father wearing shoes. All right? It is mandatory. They have to have a photo of their father wearing shoes."
The words were recorded in the device left by the journalists and following the huge backlash as reaction of the news Salahuddin apologised. The BFF president, who is already under pressure for an investigation of FIFA regarding the corruption, said he did not know about the recording devices and was joking with vice president kazi Nabil Ahmed. Later, the recording revealed Nabil was also uttering distasteful comments.
By condemning the words of the two BFF high-ups, BSPA said such attacks on journalists and their families are unacceptable and revoked the honorary membership of Salahuddin which was bestowed to him in 2012 when he became BFF president.
On 30 December last year BSPA honoured 10 best sports personnel in the history of Bangladesh and elected Salahuddin as the second in the list behind cricketer Shakib al Hasan. But BFF returned the prize citing it was a dishonor to its president.
On 14 April this year FIFA banned BFF secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for involvement in corruption and presenting false purchase documents. BFF and Salahuddin, who claimed there is no corruption in the organisation, have yet to release their own investigation till date.