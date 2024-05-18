Slot confirms he will replace Klopp as Liverpool manager

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season.

"There hasn't be an official announcement yet -- but I don't think it will come as news to you that I will be coach there next season," Slot told reporters.

The BBC said last month that Slot's deal to replace Klopp was worth up to £9.4 million (10.9 million euros).

"The feeling that I'm leaving here is getting stronger. There are some people you don't simply just want to shake hands with," Slot said ahead of his last game at the club.

"At those times, it's not about whether you have become a champion or won the cup, but more about the appreciation between people," he added.