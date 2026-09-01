Yamal hits 50 Barcelona goals, beating Messi’s record

Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both struck twice as the champions beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 on Monday to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

With his first goal, Yamal, 19, hit the milestone of 50 for the club -- two years younger than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was when he managed the feat.

Sergio Camello netted a brace for the visitors at Camp Nou but Hansi Flick's Barca managed to record a third win from three matches from an entertaining battle.

"I think the first half we played really fantastic, the goal, 1-0 against us, can happen but the reaction was quite good and I loved a lot of things I saw in the first half," Flick told DAZN.