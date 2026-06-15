Argentina begin World Cup defence against confident Algeria

Argentina start their bid for back-to-back World Cups on Tuesday with a side full of familiar faces from Qatar 2022, facing an Algerian team buoyed by warm-up wins and featuring a 20-year-old rising star nicknamed after Diego Maradona.

The reigning champions are looking to defy the statistics after climbing last week to the top of FIFA's rankings for the first time since July 2025, as no team holding that position at the start of the tournament has gone on to lift the trophy.

When they line up in Kansas City, all eyes will be on 38-year-old captain Lionel Messi, playing in a record sixth World Cup.

"I'm happy, savouring every moment and excited as ever," he said last week.

Still, coach Lionel Scaloni has concerns after left back Nicolas Tagliafico suffered a muscle injury in their 2-0 win over Honduras on June 6, forcing centre-back Facundo Medina to fill in during last week's 3-0 victory over Iceland.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, recovered from a finger fracture suffered during the warm-up for Aston Villa's Europa League final win and is expected to be in the starting lineup.