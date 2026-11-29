Real Madrid fell to a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Alaves in La Liga on Saturday with midfielder Jude Bellingham dismissed in the final stages after diving to win a penalty.

Jose Mourinho's side had won their last 10 matches across all competitions but fell two goals behind at home against Quique Sanchez Flores's visitors.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Madrid but they could not claw their way level and Bellingham was shown a second yellow card late on after tumbling in the area.

A penalty was initially awarded to Madrid but a VAR review showed Bellingham had not been fouled and the referee revoked the spot-kick and sent off the England international.