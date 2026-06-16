Fan creates ‘Messi Wall’ using photos and reports published in Prothom Alo

It all began in 2009, when he was seven years old. His father brought home a poster of Argentine footballer Messi and told him stories about the star. From then on, the boy became a Messi fan.

In 2018, while he was a student of class 10, his father started subscribing to Prothom Alo. That was when his obsession truly began. He started cutting out every photograph and news report about Messi published in the newspaper and pasting them onto the walls of his room. Today, an entire wall is covered with those photos and articles. It has been named the ‘Messi Wall’.