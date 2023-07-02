Kolkata celebrating Martinez’s arrival, why is Dhaka so quiet?

The whole of Kolkata is in a celebratory mood ahead of the arrival of Emiliano Martinez. Whereas in Dhaka, where he will arrive before going to Kolkata, there is hardly any palpable excitement. The only reason for this is that there is little to no chance of the common Bangladeshi Argentina fans to meet Martinez. This is quite surprising to say the least. Martinez, after learning about the Argentina craze of the Bangladeshi people, added Dhaka in his tour itinerary. But now there is no scope for him to actually experience that craze first hand.

The World Cup Golden Glove winning Argentine goalkeeper is to land in Dhaka tomorrow (Monday) at 5:10am. He has already started out for to Bangladesh. It will take him almost 38 hours to reach Bangladesh. He will board the plane to Bangladesh in Amsterdam at 11:00 local time. He will reach Bangladesh within another 11 hours. He will land at 5:10am and then board a flight to Kolkata at 4:40pm.