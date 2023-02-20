Insults, racist abuse won’t stop Vinicius from dancing

When Vinicius Junior pounced in the UEFA Champions League final last year to fire Real Madrid to a 1-0 win over Liverpool and lift the trophy for a record 14th time, it seemed like a career milestone and also a platform to build on.

After years of criticism for his finishing and decision making, sometimes even from his own fans, it was at once the perfect riposte and proof he belonged among the elite.

Forced to step into Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes when Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer left in 2018, it seemed too much too soon for Vinicius - it would have been for almost anyone, let alone a teenager.