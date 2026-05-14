In-form Messi hits brace as Miami win 5-3 at Cincinnati in MLS

Lionel Messi scored twice and had a hand in two others as Inter Miami fought back to beat FC Cincinnati 5-3 away in the MLS on Wednesday.

With the World Cup in North America less than a month away, Argentina captain Messi is in excellent form.

He has 11 goals in 12 MLS matches this season, Miami's latest victory boosting them into second place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a fortuitous rebound off a poor clearance by Matt Miazga.