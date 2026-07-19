Miraculous Argentina or mesmerising Spain

Does every legend eventually reach the moment when they must stand face to face with their own reflection?

Sometimes that reflection appears in a mirror. Sometimes it appears in another person. Today, at MetLife Stadium, Lionel Messi may witness exactly that, not his past, but his future. Lamine Yamal.

Perhaps the cruellest truth in football is that the departure of one legend creates room for the rise of another. Today, the entire world will watch to see whether Yamal truly is the next name to inherit Messi's legacy.

However, no one receives a legacy by declaration alone. They must earn it.

Sometimes, they earn it in a FIFA World Cup final.

Just over five weeks ago, when the opening whistle of this World Cup sounded in Mexico City, a dozen of the 48 competing nations believed the trophy could become theirs. After travelling thousands of kilometres and witnessing nearly 10,000 minutes of drama, the tournament has come down to its final act, 90 decisive minutes.