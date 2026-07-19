Miraculous Argentina or mesmerising Spain
Just over five weeks ago, when the opening whistle of this World Cup echoed across Mexico City, at least a dozen of the tournament''s 48 participating nations genuinely believed they could lift the trophy. After thousands of kilometres of travel and nearly 10,000 minutes of drama, the story has now reached its final chapter of 90 minutes.
Does every legend eventually reach the moment when they must stand face to face with their own reflection?
Sometimes that reflection appears in a mirror. Sometimes it appears in another person. Today, at MetLife Stadium, Lionel Messi may witness exactly that, not his past, but his future. Lamine Yamal.
Perhaps the cruellest truth in football is that the departure of one legend creates room for the rise of another. Today, the entire world will watch to see whether Yamal truly is the next name to inherit Messi's legacy.
However, no one receives a legacy by declaration alone. They must earn it.
Sometimes, they earn it in a FIFA World Cup final.
Just over five weeks ago, when the opening whistle of this World Cup sounded in Mexico City, a dozen of the 48 competing nations believed the trophy could become theirs. After travelling thousands of kilometres and witnessing nearly 10,000 minutes of drama, the tournament has come down to its final act, 90 decisive minutes.
The crowd of contenders has disappeared. Only two names remain,Argentina and Spain.
On one side stands Latin passion; on the other, European discipline. One side fights to defend its crown, while the other dreams of building a new empire. Between them stand a legendary footballer and his reflection, Messi and Yamal.
What an extraordinary coincidence! Nineteen years ago, during a UNICEF promotional photoshoot, Messi held baby Yamal in his arms. Today, they face each other in a World Cup final. Football does not merely write stories; sometimes, it becomes one.
Spain's campaign at this World Cup resembles a perfectly composed symphony. They stumbled at the beginning with a goalless draw against Cape Verde before gradually finding their rhythm.
They swept aside Saudi Arabia, displayed patience against Uruguay, dominated Austria, survived late drama against Portugal, and then, in the semi-final, they did far more than defeat France, they suffocated them.
Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise—France's dynamic attacking trio, spent much of the match chasing their own shadows as they circled around Rodri's commanding presence in midfield.
Calling Spain's style merely "possession football" would not do it justice. It is, in reality, a form of mesmerism.
Rodri controls midfield like a master traffic controller. He dictates where the tempo should increase, where the game should slow down, and exactly when his team should apply pressure. He appears to have already mapped out every move before the action unfolds.
Argentina, however, belong to an entirely different story.
Every page of their campaign carries sweat, sacrifice, and last-minute miracles.
And, above all, Lionel Messi.
The group stage were a bit easy. Against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, Messi looked every bit the magical young footballer the world admired years ago. Argentina's performances across all three matches suggested that their route to the knockout stage would not prove especially demanding.
Then everything changed.
Cape Verde forced Argentina into extra time. Against Egypt, they staged a remarkable comeback after trailing 2–0 until the 79th minute. They survived repeated scares against Switzerland before eventually prevailing. Against England, they once again recovered from the brink of elimination.
Messi has scored eight goals and provided four assists in this World Cup. He has contributed directly to 12 of Argentina's 19 goals.
Those statistics are extraordinary.
Yet even the numbers cannot tell the full story of Lionel Messi.
The reason is simple: Lionel Messi has never been merely a collection of statistics. He is an artist who controls time itself. Only he knows when to walk, when to stand completely still, and when to accelerate suddenly, leaving five opponents behind in an instant.
In the semi-final against England, Messi completed 10 successful dribbles, the highest total by any player in a single match at this World Cup. Yet, for long periods of the game, he appeared almost detached from the action. That is his greatest illusion. A magician never performs magic every second. He waits. He waits for the precise moment when everyone begins to believe that nothing extraordinary will happen. Then he takes off his hat and produces the rabbit.
Argentina have never looked as flawless as Spain at this World Cup. They are imperfect, but they possess extraordinary determination. Twelve of their 19 goals have come after the 75th minute. In other words, when other teams begin to tire, Argentina begin to play. Argentina never believe the match is over until the final whistle sounds.
Today's final, therefore, represents a contest between control and belief.
Spain believe that if they control the game, victory will follow. Argentina believe that a match never ends until the referee blows the final whistle. One team suffocates its opponents by denying them space to breathe. The other survives even when it seems unable to breathe.
That is what makes the World Cup so extraordinary. Its history has never revealed which philosophy will ultimately prevail. It simply waits to find out.
Argentina and Spain have met 14 times, with each side winning six matches. Their only previous World Cup meeting came in 1966, when Argentina secured a 2–1 victory.
Curiously, despite spending two decades at FC Barcelona, Messi has faced the Spain national team only three times. He will now step onto the World Cup stage one final time against the very country that once hoped he would represent them.
Ultimately, this match may not be decided by tactics alone. It may come down to courage.
Perhaps Spain will dominate possession. Perhaps Argentina will wait patiently for their moment. Perhaps Rodri will command the entire midfield. Perhaps Lamine Yamal will once again leave a defender stranded. Perhaps Messi will produce a pass so extraordinary that even the television cameras could not anticipate it.
Or perhaps every prediction will prove wrong.
Because a World Cup final never follows predictions. The World Cup writes its own story.
When the final whistle blows at MetLife Stadium, one player may raise both hands towards the sky, another may fall to his knees. Some will weep, while others will celebrate.
And football?
Once again, it will prove that the world's most beautiful stories are not written on paper, they are written on the green grass.