Ronaldo arrives at Manchester for talks on future

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived back at Manchester United’s training ground on Tuesday ahead of talks with new manager Erik ten Hag over his Old Trafford future.

The 37-year-old, who missed the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, wants to leave the club he rejoined last year.

He arrived at United’s Carrington training base with his agent Jorge Mendes. Former United manager Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving.