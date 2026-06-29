Brazil unchanged, Neymar to start on bench, Japan opt for five-man defence

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti named an unchanged side for Monday's World Cup round-of-32 match against Japan, keeping faith with the team who beat Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C game.

Japan made four changes as they try to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup for the first time.

Forward Rayan, 19, makes his second start for Brazil in place of the injured Raphinha alongside Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr. Neymar to start on the bench again as he continues recovery from calf injury.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu makes four changes to his team that drew 1-1 against Sweden in their final Group F game.