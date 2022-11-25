Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal

Host nation Qatar are perilously close to crashing out of the World Cup after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, despite Mohammed Muntari netting a first-ever World Cup finals goal for the Qataris.

A win or a draw for Netherlands against Ecuador, who beat Qatar in the tournament's opening game, later on Friday will see the Qataris become the first side mathematically eliminated from the competition.