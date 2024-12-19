PSG win thriller in Monaco but lose Donnarumma to facial injury

Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to extend their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season with a 4-2 win away to Monaco on Wednesday but lost goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a gruesome facial injury.

The bloodied Italy international was left requiring 10 staples after suffering lacerations to the right side of his face when he was caught by the studs of Monaco defender Wilfried Singo.

“I don’t know if the referee was badly positioned but VAR needed to intervene, you have to protect the players,” said PSG captain Marquinhos.