India end Bangladesh’s hat-trick dream to reclaim SAFF Women’s Championship title

Bangladesh’s dream of winning a third consecutive SAFF Women’s Championship title came to an end as a determined India side secured a 3–1 victory in the final in Goa of India, claiming their sixth SAFF crown.

The final marked the first championship match between Bangladesh and India since 2016, with Bangladesh entering the contest hoping to complete a historic hat-trick of regional titles. However, India proved too strong on the day, overcoming Bangladesh.

The match remained tightly contested for much of the opening half, with both sides struggling to create clear scoring opportunities. India eventually broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute through Pyari Xaxa. The forward’s effort took a deflection off Bangladesh defender Suravi, wrong-footing goalkeeper Mili and looping into the net to give India a 1–0 lead.