India end Bangladesh’s hat-trick dream to reclaim SAFF Women’s Championship title
Bangladesh’s dream of winning a third consecutive SAFF Women’s Championship title came to an end as a determined India side secured a 3–1 victory in the final in Goa of India, claiming their sixth SAFF crown.
The final marked the first championship match between Bangladesh and India since 2016, with Bangladesh entering the contest hoping to complete a historic hat-trick of regional titles. However, India proved too strong on the day, overcoming Bangladesh.
The match remained tightly contested for much of the opening half, with both sides struggling to create clear scoring opportunities. India eventually broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute through Pyari Xaxa. The forward’s effort took a deflection off Bangladesh defender Suravi, wrong-footing goalkeeper Mili and looping into the net to give India a 1–0 lead.
Bangladesh responded impressively just before the interval. In first-half stoppage time, Anika helped initiate a promising attack before Tahura threaded a precise pass into the path of Ritu Porna. Cutting in from the left flank, Ritu Porna entered the penalty area and calmly guided a diagonal shot beyond the Indian goalkeeper to level the score at 1–1.
The equaliser arrived at the perfect moment for Bangladesh and ensured the teams went into the break on level terms. It was also Ritu Porna’s second goal in consecutive matches after finding the net against Nepal in the semifinal.
However, Bangladesh’s hopes suffered an immediate setback after the restart. India regained the lead just 48 seconds into the second half. Pyari Xaxa, who had played a key role in the opening goal, delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, where Sanfida rose highest to head the ball into the net and make it 2–1.
The early second-half goal shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favour and forced Bangladesh to chase the game for the remainder of the contest. Despite their efforts to mount another comeback, the defending champions struggled to create enough clear-cut opportunities against a disciplined Indian defence.
Any hopes of a late revival were extinguished in the 83rd minute when India added a third goal. Bangladesh’s defence failed to clear the danger, and Komal Serto capitalised on the defensive confusion to score, extending India’s lead to 3–1 and effectively sealing the result.
The final whistle confirmed India as champions for the sixth time in the history of the tournament, while Bangladesh were left to reflect on a missed opportunity to secure an unprecedented third successive SAFF Women’s Championship title.