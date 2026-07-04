Messi gives Argentina 1-0 lead against Cape Verde at half-time
Lionel Messi's landmark strike gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over World Cup debutants Cape Verde at half-time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.
The Argentina captain broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a trademark finish after controlling a superb long pass from Lisandro Martinez before lifting the ball beyond goalkeeper Vozinha from a tight angle.
The goal was another historic milestone for the 39-year-old. It marked the eighth consecutive World Cup match in which Messi has found the net, moving him ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.
Messi also extended his all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 goals, two more than Mbappe.
Argentina dominated possession for much of the opening half, while Cape Verde defended resolutely and looked to threaten on the counterattack. The winners of the tie will face Egypt in the Round of 16 in Atlanta on July 7, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.