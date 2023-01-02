No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season

Paris Saint-Germain, without World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Neymar, lost for the first time in any competition since 20 March last year when they were defeated 3-1 at Lens on Sunday.

“Lens deserved their win,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

Lois Openda scored one and set up another as Lens, who have only lost once in Ligue 1 this season, closed the gap on PSG at the top to four points after 17 rounds.

“We are happy to be four points behind,” said Lens coach Franck Haise. “This victory proves that we can beat anyone in this championship.”