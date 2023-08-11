Man City begin bid for history as new Premier League season kicks off

Manchester City kick-off the new English Premier League season at Burnley on Friday to begin their bid to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

Arsenal appear best-placed to capitalise if City’s grip on the English game is to come to an end and will expect to get off to a flier at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool and Chelsea face an early test of how they will bounce back from disappointing seasons when they face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.