Argentina vs Spain: Head-to-head record ahead of the World Cup final
Argentina and Spain will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (Bangladesh time Monday), setting up only their second-ever World Cup encounter despite a rivalry that stretches back more than seven decades.
The two sides have faced each other 14 times across all competitions. Both teams are level with six wins each, while two matches have ended in draws.
Their only previous World Cup meeting came at England 1966, when Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over Spain in the group stage.
Since then, every meeting between the nations has come in international friendlies. Spain enjoyed a successful spell in the 2000s, winning two consecutive matches in 2006 and 2009 before Argentina responded with a commanding 4-1 victory in Buenos Aires in 2010.
The most recent encounter took place in March 2018, when Spain produced a stunning 6-1 win over Argentina in Madrid, their biggest victory in the fixture.
Argentina won the first three meetings between the sides in 1952, 1953 and in 1960 before Spain claimed a 2-0 victory in Madrid in 1961. The rivalry has generally been closely contested, with memorable results including 1-1 draws in 1974 and 1988 and Argentina's 2-0 away win in 1999.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup title on the line, Bangladesh time Monday’s final will see Argentina and Spain meet on football's biggest stage for only the second time and the first in 60 years, adding a new chapter to a rivalry that has largely been played out in friendlies.