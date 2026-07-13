'Final before final': France face Spain in World Cup blockbuster

Spain will attempt to neutralise one of the most potent attacking arsenals in World Cup history on Tuesday when they take on France in a heavyweight semi-final showdown.

The reigning European champions and Didier Deschamps' French team face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in what is seen by many as a 'final before the final' featuring the two best sides left in the tournament.

In the blue corner are France, who have progressed serenely to the last four on the back of a multi-pronged strike-force spearheaded by captain Kylian Mbappe -- he has scored eight goals in six games.

Mbappe's supporting cast includes Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

In the red corner, Spain, who have calmly worked their way into the semi-finals with their brand of possession-based, relentless football that has become their trademark under Luis de la Fuente.