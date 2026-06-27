Messi to start on the bench for Argentina against Jordan

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Lionel Messi will start on the bench when the reigning World Cup champions take on Jordan in their final Group F match at Dallas Stadium on Saturday.

The Inter Miami playmaker has scored all five of his team's goals in their wins over Algeria and Austria as Argentina have booked their place in the knockout rounds with one group phase match remaining.

"Leo will start on the bench," Scaloni said in response to a question from 91-year-old Argentine radio journalist Enrique Macaya Marquez, who is working at his 18th World Cup. "I'm answering because you deserve a sincere answer.

"Leo will come in a little bit later."