Messi and Suarez each score twice as Miami rips Montreal

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored two goals to spark Inter Miami to a 4-2 Major League Soccer victory over visiting Montreal on Wednesday.

Argentine superstar Messi opened the scoring in the 27th minute and assisted on Suarez's first goal in the 68th minute for a 2-0 edge.

Uruguayan star Suarez scored again in the 71st minute before Montreal's Dante Sealy answered in the 74th minute.

Messi struck again in the 87th minute before Victor Loturi pulled one back from the Canadian club two minutes into stoppage time.

Miami jumped to sixth in the Eastern Conference with seven wins and five drawn from 15 matches while East doormat Montreal slid to 1-10 with five drawn.

Miami had lost twice and drawn twice in the past four matches.

"We had to take responsibility for the poor results. It's a matter of correcting to regain confidence," said Suarez, who added the victory "means a lot... We have to continue to gain confidence in this kind of game."