'Tired' Messi savours record night as Argentina march on

Lionel Messi became the most prolific scorer in World Cup history on Monday and, asked to pick his favourite goal and describe the feeling of breaking the record, summed up the night with characteristic understatement: "I''m very tired."

The 38-year-old Argentine captain missed a penalty, scored twice and stretched his World Cup scoring run to six matches in a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Austria that sent his team into the knockout stage.

Messi's first goal, a first-time finish from Facundo Medina's low cross, moved him level with Brazilian great Marta on 17 World Cup goals across the men's and women's tournaments. His stoppage-time second took him clear on his own, setting a new overall mark.