Germany's Undav earns first World Cup start against Paraguay

Germany forward Deniz Undav, the team's top scorer with three goals and two assists in the tournament, earned his first start of the World Cup, replacing Jamal Musiala, for Monday's World Cup Round of 32 match against Paraguay.

Nathaniel Brown is back in Germany's defence after a minor muscle injury had kept him out of their loss to Ecuador in their final group match.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron returns to the team following his red card in the group game against Turkey.