Football

Germany's Undav earns first World Cup start against Paraguay

Reuters
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Deniz Undav of Germany plays with the ball during a training session of Germany one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Ecuador and Germany at Winston-Salem State University on 24 June, 2026 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.Getty Images via AFP

Germany forward Deniz Undav, the team's top scorer with three goals and two assists in the tournament, earned his first start of the World Cup, replacing Jamal Musiala, for Monday's World Cup Round of 32 match against Paraguay.

Nathaniel Brown is back in Germany's defence after a minor muscle injury had kept him out of their loss to Ecuador in their final group match.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron returns to the team following his red card in the group game against Turkey.

Germany's Kai Havertz and Germany's Nadiem Amiri during the warm up before the match at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 29 June, 2026.
Reuters

Central defender Omar Alderete is left out after nursing an injury, with Junior Alonso slipping into the lineup.

Lineups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Nathaniel Brown; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha; Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav.

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Junior Alonso, Juan Jose Caceres, Andres Cubas, Miguel Almiron, Jose Canale, Gustavo Gomez, Damian Bobadilla, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Matias Galarza.

Also Read

Germany: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football