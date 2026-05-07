PSG add muscle to magic as another Champions League final beckons

Harry Kane did eventually equalise on the night, but his strike came too late and a 1-1 draw took PSG through 6-5 on aggregate.

"Tonight showed what type of team we are," Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"We showed our maturity, being able to defend as well as attack. As a coach it was a pleasure to see that performance."

"We can't always win with magic or extraordinary play. Today we had to defend a lot but we defended very well," added Desire Doue.

The display of defensive solidarity and solidity was led by the immense Willian Pacho, the Ecuadorian who remarkably won all six of his duels on the pitch.

Warren Zaire-Emery was magnificent filling in at right-back in the absence of the injured Achraf Hakimi, and the 20 year old France midfielder has been perhaps PSG's player of the season.

He has played more minutes than anyone else for them, recovering from a difficult last campaign personally when he was only a bit-part member of the side that won the Champions League.