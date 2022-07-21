Debut goals for Mane, De Light as Bayern thump Rooney's DC United

Bayern doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Marcel Sabitzer's shot from outside the area wrong-footed D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin.
Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 just before half-time, tucking away a low cross from Mane in the 44th minute.
De Ligt then marked his move from Italy's Juventus earlier this week with a goal on debut after coming on as a substitute at half-time.
The Dutch defender crashed in a volley from a corner to make it 4-0 after 47 minutes.
Joshua Zirkzee added a tap-in after a patient build up from Bayern to make it 5-0 in the 51st minute before Skage Lehland's consolation effort for DC United three minutes later.
Theodore Ku-Dipietro added a second for DC United three minutes from time before German veteran Thomas Mueller made it 6-2 deep into injury time.