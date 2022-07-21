Debut goals for Mane, De Light as Bayern thump Rooney's DC United

New signings Sadio Mane and Matthijs De Ligt scored debut goals as Bayern Munich thumped Major League Soccer's D.C United 6-2 in a friendly on Wednesday.

Senegalese international Mane, who joined Bayern last month in a transfer worth a reported $42 million after a six-year stint with English giants Liverpool, opened his account for the Bundesliga champions from the penalty spot after five minutes.

Mane's spot-kick was awarded after DC United centre-back Donovan Pines upended Lucas Copado as the teenage striker surged into the penalty area.

The early strike set the tone for a one-sided clash at Washington's Audi Field that underscored the work facing former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, recently installed as manager of the struggling MLS side.