World Cup gets set for pair of blockbuster semi-finals

A month after the expanded, 48-team tournament kicked off, the World Cup is down to the semi-final stage with France and Spain preparing to face off on Tuesday before holders Argentina renew their bitter rivalry with England the following day.

The South Americans and their talisman Lionel Messi were the last team to clinch a spot in the final four when they overcame 10-man Switzerland in extra time late Saturday in Kansas City.

A stunning strike by Julian Alvarez and a Lautaro Martinez goal right at the death settled that quarter-final in Argentina's favour after Switzerland's Dan Ndoye had responded to Alexis Mac Allister's opener to force extra time.