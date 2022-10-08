Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0

Hosts Bangladesh maintained an all-win record by beating Bhutan by 2-0 goals in their four-team Group E match of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Forward Nazimuddin put Bangladesh in the lead in the 10th minute with a header off an Asadul cross.

Moltagim Alam Himel doubled Bangladesh’s lead in the 73rd minute, also through a header from a free kick from Imran.