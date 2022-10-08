Football

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Nazimuddin celebrates after scoring against Bhutan in their AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers at Kamalapur, Dhaka on 7 October, 2022
Bangladesh's Nazimuddin celebrates after scoring against Bhutan in their AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers at Kamalapur, Dhaka on 7 October, 2022Tanvir Ahmmed

Hosts Bangladesh maintained an all-win record by beating Bhutan by 2-0 goals in their four-team Group E match of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Forward Nazimuddin put Bangladesh in the lead in the 10th minute with a header off an Asadul cross.

Moltagim Alam Himel doubled Bangladesh’s lead in the 73rd minute, also through a header from a free kick from Imran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh made a good start in the meet beating Singapore by 2-1 goals in one of the two opening day matches at the same venue.

Yemen, which made a flying start crushing Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the inaugural match last Wednesday, also maintained their good form as they outplayed Singapore and won by 6-0 goals on Friday afternoon

After the two group matches, both the Yemen and Bangladesh have secured full six points each.

But Yemen edged Bangladesh in goal difference, to take the top-spot in the Group E table.

The two unbeaten teams will meet each other on 9 October at 7:00pm to decide the group champions and to confirm a berth in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Championship, which will be held on 3-10 May next year.

The group champions will move onto the main championship and they will be joined by the six best runners-up team from 10 groups.

