Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh made a good start in the meet beating Singapore by 2-1 goals in one of the two opening day matches at the same venue.
Yemen, which made a flying start crushing Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the inaugural match last Wednesday, also maintained their good form as they outplayed Singapore and won by 6-0 goals on Friday afternoon
After the two group matches, both the Yemen and Bangladesh have secured full six points each.
But Yemen edged Bangladesh in goal difference, to take the top-spot in the Group E table.
The two unbeaten teams will meet each other on 9 October at 7:00pm to decide the group champions and to confirm a berth in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Championship, which will be held on 3-10 May next year.
The group champions will move onto the main championship and they will be joined by the six best runners-up team from 10 groups.