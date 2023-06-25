Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive

Rakib Hossain’s header, Tariq Kazi’s strike from a goalmouth melee and Sheikh Morsalin’s cool-headed finish earned Bangladesh a vital 3-1 win over the Maldives in the Group B match of the SAFF Championship, a victory that keeps Bangladesh’s semifinal hopes alive.

At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Hamza Mohamed gave Maldives an early lead before Bangladesh came from behind to register a memorable win.

Bangladesh started the match poorly, looking disorganised compared to their resilient performance against Lebanon in their tournament opener, which they lost 0-2.