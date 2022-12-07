Portugal’s hattrick hero Ramos stunned by own success

It did not take long for the youngster to become one of the biggest stories so far at the Qatar World Cup.
“I think not even in my wildest dreams I thought about being in the starting 11 for the knockout phase and scoring three goals,” Ramos said, smiling.
Asked if Ronaldo spoke to him before the game, Ramos said the issue of him being benched did not come up among the players.
“Honestly, in our team, no one talked about it. Cristiano as our captain, as he always does, helped us, he encouraged us, not only me, but our teammates.”
Ramos made his debut in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Nigeria in a warm-up game a few days before the World Cup and played a total of 10 minutes as a substitute in two of the three group matches.
The Benfica striker’s treble made him the first player to score a hat-trick in his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose against Saudi Arabia in 2002.
Ramos scored the opener for Portugal with a stunning strike at the near post after 17 minutes and added a second in the 51st when he put the ball through keeper Yann Sommer’s legs before helping tee up Raphael Guerreiro’s goal four minutes later.
He got his hat-trick after 67 minutes when he latched onto Joao Felix’s pass and lifted the ball deftly over the advancing Sommer, smiling and repeating for a third time his two-guns celebration before going off as a substitute soon after.
Ramos said it was too soon to know if he would get a start in the quarter-finals against Morocco on Saturday.
Asked who his role models were, he said: “Cristiano Ronaldo was one of them,” together with Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.