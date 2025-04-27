Barca edge Real Madrid in extra-time to win wild Copa del Rey final

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde struck deep in extra-time to decide a gripping Copa del Rey Clasico final on Saturday in Seville, earning his side a 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans, aiming for a quadruple this season, won the first major trophy of Hansi Flick's reign as coach and a record-extending 32nd Spanish cup in dramatic fashion.

Three Real Madrid players were sent off during and after a fiery conclusion to the game, including England international Jude Bellingham.