Emiliano Martinez leaves autographed jersey for Jamal Bhuiyan

He could not do what he wanted to do in Dhaka and the Jamal controversy was rubbing salt into the wound. Even if he wishes, Satadru cannot bring Jamal to Martinez now. So, to ease the disappointment of Jamal, he got an autographed Martinez jersey for him. There is a friendly message as well on the jersey. Martinez must have relalised Jamal was disappointed and even may have been insulted for not being able to meet him. Perhaps, by comprehending that before signing the autograph Martinez wrote on the jersey, “Cheers, Jamal. “

The jersey is now with Satadru. He wants to send it to Jamal but he neither has the phone number nor the address of the latter. In order to get those, he telephoned this correspondent. He wants to send the jersey to Jamal knowing his address and perhaps he may want to express regret to the Bangladesh captain.

Jamal may now ‘cheer up’ with this special gift.