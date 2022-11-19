'I feel gay', FIFA chief attempts to empathise with marginalised

Two weeks after FIFA urged the 32 teams at the World Cup to "focus on the football", Gianni Infantino veered off-script on Saturday.

Nothing was off limits as the most powerful man in football vented his frustration in a 1hr 1min tirade that encompassed 3,000 years of history, the evils of colonialism, childhood bullying and freckles.

The build-up to the World Cup in Qatar has been dominated by years of controversy focusing on the host nation's treatment of migrant workers and record on human rights.

But on Saturday, FIFA President Infantino forcefully pushed back against the opprobrium, insisting much of the criticism was misplaced and unfair.

"Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker," Infantino said in his opening remarks.

"I feel this, all this, because what I've been seeing and what I've been told, since I don't read, otherwise I would be depressed, I think."