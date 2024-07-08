Three key battles as Spain face France in Euro 2024 semis

With five Euros titles between them, Spain and France face off in Tuesday's semi-finals in Munich hoping to extend their respective bids for another triumph.

Spain could win a record-breaking fourth Euros crown while France would join the Spanish and Germany on three titles should they go all the way.

In the shadows of the Germans and Italians for much of the 20th century, France and Spain have become the two most successful nations at major tournaments in recent decades.

Since France won the World Cup in 1998, only four of 13 World Cup or Euros finals have featured neither of the two sides.

Spain have two Euro titles and a World Cup in that time, while France have become world champions twice and won Euro 2000.