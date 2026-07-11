England's Kane dodges Haaland comparisons, plays down Golden Boot race

Harry Kane refused to be drawn into comparisons with fellow striker Erling Haaland on Friday as the England captain prepares for a World Cup quarter-final showdown with Norway that could go some way to deciding who wins the tournament's Golden Boot.

Kane trails the Norwegian striker by one goal in the race, with Haaland on seven. Both are chasing leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who have scored eight goals each.

When asked who the better striker is, Kane -- who won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 -- diplomatically sidestepped the question.

"Impossible one for me to answer. First of all, I think we're completely different players almost. I know we're both senior strikers, but we play almost two different positions," Kane told reporters on Friday.